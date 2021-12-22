2 high-end Gold Coast stores robbed, security guard maced

Another week, another round of robberies at high-end stores in the Gold Coast.

Police say robbers committed a pair of back-to-back robberies at Prada and Hermes — two high-end luxury stores that sit directly across from one another on East Oak Street.

Police say at 5:05 p.m., two males entered Prada, stole merchandise, then fled the store in an unknown direction. Then, approximately 10 minutes later, a male, acting by himself, went into Hermes, approached the security guard, pepper sprayed the security guard, then stole merchandise and fled the store.

These are the latest two incidents in a string of similar robberies which have been plaguing high-end stores not just here in Chicago, but around the country.

"It's just sad. It really is sad," said Carl Rosh, who was shopping in the area shortly after the robberies. "I moved here to Chicago four years ago from Atlanta — of course we have problems in Atlanta, too — but it's just a shame. I know the police are trying the best they can, but it's just sad that this keeps happening over and over and over."

Fortunately, the security guard who was pepper sprayed was not seriously hurt. He declined medical attention at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, no one is in custody as Area 3 Detectives investigate.

The type and amount of merchandise stolen is still unknown. Police have not yet released any suspect descriptions or surveillance video.