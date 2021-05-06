2 hospitalized after Corvette rear-ends sedan, catches fire on I-94

Two men were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a 1979 Chevy Corvette rear-ended a sedan and caught on fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street.

A 77-year-old man driving the Corvette rear-ended a Buick LaCrosse about 2:05 p.m. while traveling south in the I-94 express lane near 35th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Following the crash, the 77-year-old pulled over onto the shoulder and exited his Corvette, which then caught on fire, state police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He and the driver of the Buick, a 27-year-old man, were taken to area hospitals both with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Three lanes of I-94 southbound were closed until about 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.