2 hospitalized after Corvette rear-ends sedan, catches fire on I-94
CHICAGO - Two men were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a 1979 Chevy Corvette rear-ended a sedan and caught on fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street.
A 77-year-old man driving the Corvette rear-ended a Buick LaCrosse about 2:05 p.m. while traveling south in the I-94 express lane near 35th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Following the crash, the 77-year-old pulled over onto the shoulder and exited his Corvette, which then caught on fire, state police said.
He and the driver of the Buick, a 27-year-old man, were taken to area hospitals both with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, state police said.
Three lanes of I-94 southbound were closed until about 3 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.