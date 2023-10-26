2 hospitalized following crash in Back of the Yards

A woman allegedly ran a red light before colliding with another driver in the Back of the Yards Wednesday night.

Police say a 28-year-old man was traveling westbound on Garfield Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car traveling southbound on Damen Avenue.

Police say the striking vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old woman who failed to obey a traffic signal.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Citation are pending.