2 hurt in hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Two women were hurt early Thursday when their SUV was hit by another vehicle that ran a red light in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The suspects in the white SUV fled the scene on foot, and no arrests have been made.



Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The women were traveling eastbound on Lake Street around 2:24 a.m. when they struck a white SUV that ran a red light on Central Avenue, according to police.

The women in the black SUV were taken to West Suburban Hospital with unspecified injuries and were listed in fair condition.

The occupants of the white SUV ran away from the car and the scene of the crash. Police said no one is in custody.