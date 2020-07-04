2 hurt in Grand Crossing shooting

Two men were shot Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 3:07 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when they saw a vehicle approaching and heard gunshots, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg, while the other man, 28, was hit in the left buttock, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.