2 hurt in Lower West Side shooting

Two men were shot Saturday on the Lower West Side.

A 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk at 1:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Canalport Avenue when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the right arm and grazed on the torso, police said. The other man, 27, was also on the sidewalk when he heard the shots and realized he was hit in the lower back.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.