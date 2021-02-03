2 hurt in South Shore shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday during an argument in the South Shore neighborhood.

Shortly before 10 a.m., three men were arguing in an alley in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue when one of the took out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said in a media notification.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the arm and torso, police said. A 26-year-old man was grazed in his calf. Both of their conditions stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The shooter got into a dark-colored car and drove northbound, police said.