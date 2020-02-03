2 hurt, including 1-year-old, in Gold Coast domestic incident that prompted SWAT response; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested and two others, including a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospitals after a domestic incident that prompted a SWAT team response Monday at a Gold Coast apartment.

Authorities were called at 3:33 a.m. to the domestic disturbance in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, according to Chicago police. A male barricaded himself inside, possibly with two other people. It was not clear whether he had a weapon.

The scene was cleared by about 5 a.m. with three people taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

A 1-year-old girl was also taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition and a 31-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.