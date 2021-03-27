2 seriously hurt in Jeffery Manor crash

Two people were seriously wounded in a crash early Saturday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

A black Jeep attempted to pass a blue Dodge Journey about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of 95th Street and Colfax Avenue, when it scrapped the wall and was struck by the Dodge Journey, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Two adults were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.