2 Illinois men charged with conspiracy to possess meth with intent to distribute

Two Rockford men have been charged with conspiracy to possess at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment for Tony Clapp, 58, and Gregory Bollman, 48, was returned Tuesday,

Clapp was also charged with attempted possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is currently on supervised release stemming from federal distribution of cocaine charges, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Clapp faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life.

Advertisement

Bollman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and a maximum of life.