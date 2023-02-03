2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois.

One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were white balls 31, 43, 58, 59, 66, and Powerball 9.

Winners have a year from Wednesday's drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot has soared to over $700 million with the next drawing being held Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The winner, who must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26), also has the option to claim a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $375.7 million before taxes.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.