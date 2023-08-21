2 Illinois residents sick after salmonella outbreak linked to pet turtles

A warning to those with pet turtles: don't get too close.

The CDC is advising people to keep their distance from pet turtles due to a salmonella outbreak.

A total of 26 people in 11 states, including two here in Illinois, have gotten sick.

Eleven people have had to be hospitalized.

The CDC says turtles of any size can transfer the bacteria, but turtles with shells smaller than four inches are more likely to do so.

The agency says pet owners should refrain from snuggling or kissing their turtles.