2 in critical condition after being shot inside home in South Chicago, no suspect in custody
CHICAGO - Two people were shot inside a home early Friday morning in South Chicago.
About 12:10 a.m., a man and a woman, both 51 years old, were sitting in the living room of a home in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue when someone fired shots from outside, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the head and the woman suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.