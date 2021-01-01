2 in critical condition after being shot inside home in South Chicago, no suspect in custody

Two people were shot inside a home early Friday morning in South Chicago.

About 12:10 a.m., a man and a woman, both 51 years old, were sitting in the living room of a home in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue when someone fired shots from outside, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and the woman suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.