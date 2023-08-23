2 in custody after beating, robbing Chicago car crash victim

Two people were arrested after beating and robbing the victim of a car crash, leaving him seriously wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

A 72-year-old man was involved in a car crash around 12:25 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue. When he got out to talk to the other driver, he was approached by two males who started beating him and stole his property.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling to the head and body. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers in the area took the two males into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.