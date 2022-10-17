2 in custody after crashing stolen car, striking Chicago police vehicle on South Side

Two suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle, striking a Chicago police squad car and then fleeing the scene early Monday on Chicago's South Side.

At about 12:34 a.m., a male driver of a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonatta was traveling the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green when he struck several parked vehicles and a squad car, Chicago police said.

The stolen vehicle then flipped onto its side, and two male occupants in the vehicle fled on foot.

The two were placed into custody in the 7600 block of South Carpenter in a rear yard, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.

Chicago police said this was not the cause of a vehicle pursuit.