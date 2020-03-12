2 in custody after teen girl shot in Montclare

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl was shot in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

The girl was in the back seat of a Ford SUV about 9:25 p.m. when someone in a white Nissan shot at the Ford in the 6900 block of West Belden Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.