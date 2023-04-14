2 in custody after fleeing from Oak Brook, Villa Park police, crashing into vehicle in Elmhurst

Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase through three suburbs Friday afternoon.

At about 2:55 p.m., a beige GMC Acadia SUV was being pursued by Oak Brook and Villa Park police for an incident that occurred in Oak Brook.

The vehicle then entered Elmhurst by traveling northbound on IL Route 83 and turning eastbound on St. Charles Road.

When the GMC traveled eastbound through the intersection of St. Charles and Berkley Avenue, police say the vehicle sideswiped a school bus.

The bus was occupied by a driver and there were no students on board. No injuries were reported at this scene.

The GMC then traveled eastbound through the intersection of St. Charles and Spring Road and sideswiped a passenger vehicle. Again, no injuries were reported at this scene.

The GMC continued on and struck another passenger vehicle, which was occupied by two adults, that was traveling eastbound on St. Charles Road near Argyle Avenue.

The GMC struck the rear of the passenger vehicle and both vehicles came to a rest on the parkway.

There were several minor injuries as a result of this crash.

A total of 10 patients were transported to three area hospitals for treatment.

Because this incident occurred near York High School, the school was briefly placed on lockdown until the scene was secured.

The GMC was occupied by two men, one woman and five children. Police took one of the men and a woman into custody.