2 indicted on federal gun trafficking charges

Two men have been indicted on federal charges that they trafficked guns from Indiana to Chicago.

Benjamin Cortez-Gomez, 28, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license and another charge of illegally possessing firearms as a felon, according to the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois. Gustavo Uriel Gomez-Hipolito, 24, was charged with aiding and abetting Cortez-Gomez in the illegal possession of the firearms.

Cortez-Gomez, with the assistance of Gomez-Hipolito, allegedly bought seven guns in Indiana and brought them to Chicago, prosecutors said. They were found in his possession July 27.

Cortez-Gomez is still detained in federal custody, prosecutors said. Gomez-Hipolito pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bond.