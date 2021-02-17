1 killed, 1 injured after canopy collapses at off-track betting site in Pullman

article

One man was killed and another was injured after a canopy collapsed over a driveway Wednesday at an off-track betting site in Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were on the driveway about 4:40 p.m. at Club Hawthorne Corliss, 11203 S. Corliss Ave., when the canopy over their heads collapsed under the weight of snow, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One man, 59, was able to get out from under the canopy under his own power, but the other man, 54, had to be rescued by firefighters responding to the scene, officials said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 54-year-old died. The 59-year-old was in fair-to-serious condition.

The main building was unaffected by the collapse, but the rest of the canopy was pulled down by firefighters, officials said.

When reached over the phone Wednesday, an employee for Club Hawthorne Corliss declined to comment.

Advertisement

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

The 54-year-old is the first person to die in a series of building failures that has seen roofs across the Chicago area crumble under the weight of snow which has accumulated over the last several weeks.

After multiple roofs collapsed Tuesday on the South Side, fire officials warned that the troubles would continue, saying "we can expect more roof failures with the heavy snow load and sub freezing temperatures," noting that most of the buildings affected were about 100 years old.

Photo Credit: CFD

This is a developing story.