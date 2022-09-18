2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night.

Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire.

One victim, 32, was shot in the head and the back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old victim was also taken to Christ Medical in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.