2 injured, 1 ‘gravely,’ in Englewood fire

Two people were critically injured and one of them was in "grave condition" after a fire Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago fire officials said. Though the blaze was quickly extinguished, two people were found critically injured inside the home and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

One of them, a 40-year-old man, was in "grave condition," fire officials said. The other, an "elderly woman," appeared to have been stabilized at the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.