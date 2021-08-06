2 injured after Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Norwood Park
CHICAGO - Two men were injured after a Metra UP-NW train struck a vehicle in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.
The incident happened near Northwest Highway and Nagle Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
The men were both transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious, fire officials said.
Metra UP-NW trains were halted in both directions near Norwood Park.
Metra has warned riders to expect extensive delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.