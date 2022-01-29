2 injured after striking snow plow in the Loop

Two people are injured after crashing into a snow plow in the Loop early Saturday.

Around 12:45 a.m. in the 1011 block of State Street, a car was traveling westbound on Roosevelt road, and failed to obey a traffic signal.

Police said the car then struck a snow plow that was traveling southbound on State street.

The driver of the car sustained a broken leg and was taken to Northwestern hospital in good condition.

The passenger of the car was transported to Stroger Hospital after complaining of lower abdomen pain. They are said to be in fair condition.

No further information is available at this time.