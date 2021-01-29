2 injured in Marquette Park crash involving CPD vehicle

Two people, including a Chicago police officer, were injured Thursday when a police vehicle crashed into an SUV in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The police vehicle was westbound on 71st Street about 8:05 p.m. when it struck a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche headed south on Maplewood Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Chevy, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with back pains, while an officer was hospitalized with a shoulder injury, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

Police said the police vehicle had the right of way, but no citations had been issued for the crash as of Thursday evening.