2 juveniles cited for having replica firearm at Walmart in Forest Park

Two juveniles were cited after they were in possession of a replica firearm at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday.

Just before noon Sunday, Forest Park police received a call about a person with a gun at the Walmart located at 1300 Desplaines Ave.

When officers arrived, they met with store security, and verified that a subject appeared to have placed a firearm in their waistband after it was handed to them by a second subject.

The subjects were identified as two juveniles.

They were stopped in the store, and a replica firearm was located on one of the juveniles, police said.

Both juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct violations and released on scene to a guardian.