2 boys shot while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

Two boys were shot while traveling in a vehicle in South Shore Monday afternoon.

At about 1:43 p.m., an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Escanaba when a black sedan started to chase them, Chicago police said.

An unknown offender from that car then produced a firearm and fired shots in the direction of the victim's vehicle.

The victims fled to the 7300 block of South Kenwood, where they left the vehicle and ran to the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition. The 11-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in serious condition.

At about 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 7800 block of South Burnham about a person, or persons wanted for having a stolen vehicle — possibly used in an aggravated battery.

SWAT responded and two individuals were taken into custody.

According to sources, the shooting on Escanaba and the SWAT situation are connected.

No injuries were reported during the SWAT situation.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.