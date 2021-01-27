2 Kenosha officers tied to shooting Jacob Blake back to full duty

article

Two of the Kenosha police officers connected to the shooting of Jacob Blake last August have been returned to full duty, officials with the department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek have been on administrative leave since Aug. 23, 2020. Neither was charged with a crime -- and after a review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, the actions taken by Arenas and Meronek were considered "reasonable and justified."

Officer Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake, remains on administrative leave pending the findings of a Kenosha Police use of deadly force review board. Sheskey was also cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the Blake case.