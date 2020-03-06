2 kids seriously hurt, 5 others injured in Northwest Side crash

Several people were injured, including two children seriously hurt, in a crash Friday morning in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Paramedics responded about 7:45 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Nelson Street and Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Two children were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Merritt said.

Four adults were taken in fair-to-serious condition to First Community Hospital, and another person was taken in fair-to-serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, he said.

Chicago police said the crash has been cleared.