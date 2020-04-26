2 killed, 1 wounded in Joliet shooting

Three people were shot — two fatally — Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet, police said.

Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive for a report of shots fired and found three people with gunshot wounds, Joliet police said. The trio was taken to local hospitals, where two died of their injuries.

They were identified as Treshon Holland, 24, and 18-year-old Trevael Barefield, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Holland lived in Naperville, while Barefield resided in Plainfield.

The condition of the third person was unclear.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.