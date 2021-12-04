2 killed, 11 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

About five minutes later, a man was fatally shot by an acquaintance during an argument outside a home in West Chatham, officials said.Lynnez Patterson, 44, was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The acquaintance then shot Patterson multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.