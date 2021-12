2 killed, 11 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

In nonfatal attacks, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon on the South Side. Two men were on the sidewalk about 12:42 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when two people approached and fired shots, police said. One man was struck in the back while the other was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition., police said. A third man who was in the area suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and took himself to the same hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.