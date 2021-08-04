2 killed, 11 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed, and eleven others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was standing on a corner about 3:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Damen Avenue when a white-colored Kia approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the body and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Hours prior, a man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park. The 21-year-old was in a parking lot about 11:46 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone fired shots from a gray sedan, police said. The man was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

In non-fatal shootings, a 39-year-old man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was driving about 11:10 p.m., in the 4400 block of South Richmond Street, when a male fired shots at him, police said. The man was struck in the back and drove to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He is in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About an hour prior, three people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. About 10:30 p.m., they were outside at a large gathering in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when three males fired shots at them, police said. A 34-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. He is in good condition. A 53-year-old woman was struck twice in the leg, and a 68-year-old woman was struck in the stomach and leg. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they are also in good condition.

An 81-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Hermosa on the West Side. Just before 7 p.m., the man was standing on the street in the 1700 block of North Tripp Avenue when someone shot him in the back, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said, but was later stabilized.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. The teen was walking down the street about 4:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Union Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The teen was walking home around 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue when someone opened fire from a dark-colored Honda sedan, police said. He was struck once in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

Two people were killed, and nine others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.