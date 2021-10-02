2 killed, 16 wounded — including 2 teens — in Chicago shootings Friday

Two people were killed and 16 others, including two teens, wounded in citywide gun violence Friday.

A SWAT team responded after a person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout in Austin on the West Side.

Police officers responding to a call about 10:30 a.m. saw four people get out of two cars and begin firing toward a house in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, Chicago police said.

People inside returned fire and hit one of the gunmen, police said.

The person was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Their name hasn’t been released.

The other shooters jumped back into the cars and left, according to police.

Two people inside the home were also shot, police said. Paramedics took one person in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The other went to a hospital too but the condition was not immediately released.

One person was arrested near the scene and another was taken into custody by Oak Park police officers after the suspects were involved in a crash, police said.

The second car was found burnt near Chicago and Lockwood avenues.

Hours earlier, a 26-year-old woman was standing outside of a residential building about 12:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Rockwell Street in Chicago Lawn when two males approached and opened fire, striking her in the head, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, two teens were shot Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

About 5 p.m., they were walking in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue, when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the right foot, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the right shoulder, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Loretto Hospital and the younger boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. They are both in good condition.

At least 12 others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

Ten people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.