2 wounded, 2 arrested in West Side shootout; SWAT responding

A SWAT team responded after two people were wounded in a shootout Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.

Police made two arrests after an exchange of gunfire around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in an unrelated news conference.

Paramedics took one person in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Chicago police officers transported another person, but the condition was not immediately released, Merritt said.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the incident.