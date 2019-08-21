2 killed, 3 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chicago police investigate the scene where a person was shot, Tuesday night, in the 600 block of West 61st Pl., in the Englewood neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and three others wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, including a 36-year-old man shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:40 p.m. and found the man unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West 61st Place with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not found any witnesses to the incident, police said. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately known and the Cook County medical examiner's office has not released information about the man's death.

In the day's other fatal shooting, a 24-year-old man was killed in Burnside on the South Side.

About 9:09 p.m., he was at a gas station in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone approached him from behind and shot him in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about his death.

Tuesday's latest non-fatal shooting involved a 45-year-old man who was wounded in Washington Heights on the South Side.

He was walking about 9:23 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Aberdeen Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He didn't see who shot him, but he told investigators that the shots may have come from inside a black vehicle.

The man was struck in the hip, and his condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Early Tuesday morning, a 49-year-old man was shot after intruding into another man's backyard in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 2900 block of West Walnut Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh by the homeowner, a 54-year-old man.

The intruder was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The shooter has a valid concealed carry license but is currently in custody pending an investigation by Area Central detectives.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

In the day's first reported shooting, a 53-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in what may have been a case of mistaken identity in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 2:45 a.m., she was in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue looking for a parking spot in a vehicle driven by her husband when someone on the sidewalk fired four to five shots into their vehicle before fleeing, police said. Multiple cars on the block were seen with bullet holes in them.

The woman was grazed on her torso and driven to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where she is in good condition, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and that it was "very likely gang-related."

Tuesday's instances of gun violence come after a Monday in which one person was killed and three others were wounded in citywide shootings.