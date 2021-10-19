2 killed, 6 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and six others were wounded in a shootings Monday in Chicago, including a 37-year-old man who was fatally shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:50 p.m., he was found unresponsive, lying outside in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street, with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and shoulder, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Hours prior, a 22-year-old man was shot to death in Roseland on the Far South Side. The man was near the sidewalk about 6:25 p.m. in the first block of West 113th Place when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

In non-fatal shootings, a person was arrested after a Chicago police officer was shot Monday in Lincoln Park on the North Side. The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. after an altercation broke out inside an Ulta Beauty store in the 1000 block of West North Avenue, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. Someone inside the store was behaving "erratically" and officers who were patrolling the area nearby were called, Brown said.

There was a struggle that continued into the parking lot, where the person fired three shots toward the officer, striking him once in the face.

The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and the gunman was taken into custody. The shooter was inside the store with another person, but that person is not in custody. No officers returned fire.

Five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Last weekend, four people were killed, and eleven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.