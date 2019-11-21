2 killed, 7 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Nine people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including two people who were killed in Englewood and Lawndale.

In South Side Englewood, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk about 6:49 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was hit once in the face and once in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

In Lawndale, a suspect was arrested after one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the West Side neighborhood.

The men, 29 and 36 years old, were standing on the front porch of a residence about 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue when a white-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The younger man was hit in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A bullet grazed the older man on the calf and he declined medical attention.

Officers pursued an SUV matching the description of the shooter’s vehicle into west suburban Oak Park, where one person was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

The day’s latest reported shooting happened in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Advertisement

A 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West 118th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the back and foot, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the evening, a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in Homan Square on the West Side.

The boy, 17, was walking on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a male approached him, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The teen was hit in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Three people were wounded in less than an hour in separate shootings on the South and West Sides.

In Lawndale, an 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 3:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when three males approached him, Chicago police said.

The trio pulled out handguns and opened fire, striking the man in the arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About 20 minutes prior, a man was shot after getting into an argument in Gresham.

The man, 50, was involved in an argument about 3 p.m. with a 57-year-old man he knew in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said. The older man pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the younger man twice in the back.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The suspected shooter was taken into custody, and officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

A man was shot Wednesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the first block of South Springfield Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting hurt a woman in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 2:26 a.m., the woman, 21, was walking with a 21-year-old man in the 100 block of East 63rd Street when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots at them, striking her in the face, Chicago police said. The man was not hit.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Tuesday’s shootings reached into the double digits after a 26-hour period without any gun violence, with seven people wounded and three people killed in shootings across the city.