2 killed, 8 others wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

Ten people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a 31-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1:25 p.m., he was standing in an alley in the 8400 block of South Morgan Street, when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The man suffered several gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 1:15 a.m. and found a male with gunshot wounds to his head and face in the 7200 block of South Paulina Street, police said in a statement. The unresponsive male was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Cragin on the Northwest Side. The woman, 37, was shot by someone in a dark-colored SUV about 8:40 p.m. while riding in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her head, and was listed in critical condition.

Two people were shot in Brainerd on the South Side. Someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove up and fired shots at the pair after an argument about 5:05 p.m. in the 9200 block of South May Street, police said. One man, 20, was struck in the ankle and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. The other man, 19, was grazed on the back and thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was also in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side. He was standing on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Altgeld Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside, police said. The man was shot in the hand and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

About a half hour prior a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 32, was shot in the leg about 2:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 71st Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Less than an hour prior, a 25-year-old man was shot in his foot in Longwood Manor on the South Side. A light-colored vehicle pulled up about 2 p.m. and someone inside shot the man as he stood on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. The man went to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were wounded in separate shootings at the same time, one in Fernwood on the Far South Side and the other in Austin on the West Side. A 22-year-old woman was shot about 4:10 a.m. while she argued with the boyfriend outside a home in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. She took herself to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed fair condition. The man fled the scene before police arrived and was not in custody.

At the same time a 35-year-old man was shot as he was walking in the 1000 block of North Massasoit Avenue, police said. He was struck in the armpit and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in fair condition.

Five people were shot, one fatally, citywide Tuesday.