2 wounded in Brainerd shooting, no suspect in custody

Two people were shot Wednesday in Brainerd on the South Side.

Someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove up and fired shots at the pair after an argument about 5:05 p.m. in the 9200 block of South May Street, Chicago police said.

One man, 20, was struck in the ankle and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said. The other man, 19, was grazed on the back and thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was also in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.