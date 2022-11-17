2 killed after car crashes into tree in Avalon Park neighborhood

A man and a woman were killed in a car crash on the South Side early Thursday.

Police say around 12:47 a.m. the man was driving a white Honda sedan northbound at a high rate of speed on Stony Island Avenue in the Avalon Park area when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.

The man driving was pronounced dead on scene and has not been identified. The woman, riding in the passenger seat, was also pronounced dead on scene.

No further information is available. The Major Accidents unit is investigating.