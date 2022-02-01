2 killed, another wounded in Chatham shooting

article

Two people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

Around 6:04 a.m., three people were found shot in the 900 block of East 79th Street, police said.

A 67-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and arm, and a 55-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have yet to be released.

A 55-year-old man was also found shot in the face, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.