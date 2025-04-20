2 men killed in Chicago crash on West Side, police say

The Brief Two men were killed and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side. Two cars collided near an intersection in the Austin neighborhood and hit a third car, police said.



Two men were killed and a woman was critically hurt after a crash in the early morning hours on Sunday on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue in Austin, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around that time, officers saw a dark-colored sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Central Avenue.

The officers were on their way to a call for service and told dispatchers about the speeding car.

A short time later, another dark-colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Augusta Boulevard when the driver, a 36-year-old man, ran a stoplight at Central Avenue and hit the first sedan.

A third vehicle, a beige minivan driven by a 45-year-old man, was arriving at the light when one of the sedans hit it.

The two sedans came to a rest in the yards of two separate homes.

The 36-year-old driver of the second sedan had severe trauma and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died. A 35-year-old woman who was a passenger in that car also sustained trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old driver of the second sedan also sustained trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

The 45-year-old driver of the minivan did not report any injuries and refused medical services.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victims in the crash.