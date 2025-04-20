2 men killed in Chicago crash on West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Two men were killed and a woman was critically hurt after a crash in the early morning hours on Sunday on the city’s West Side.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue in Austin, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Around that time, officers saw a dark-colored sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Central Avenue.
The officers were on their way to a call for service and told dispatchers about the speeding car.
A short time later, another dark-colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Augusta Boulevard when the driver, a 36-year-old man, ran a stoplight at Central Avenue and hit the first sedan.
A third vehicle, a beige minivan driven by a 45-year-old man, was arriving at the light when one of the sedans hit it.
The two sedans came to a rest in the yards of two separate homes.
The 36-year-old driver of the second sedan had severe trauma and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died. A 35-year-old woman who was a passenger in that car also sustained trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The 22-year-old driver of the second sedan also sustained trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.
The 45-year-old driver of the minivan did not report any injuries and refused medical services.
Major Accident Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the victims in the crash.