2 killed in I-65 wrong-way crash near Crown Point identified

Two people killed Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, Indiana were identified on Sunday.

Indiana State Police said the series of events started with a minor crash involving a 2015 Chevy Equinox at the Family Express on U.S. 231 in Crown Point. The driver of the Equinox took off and got on I-65 going the wrong way.

The Equinox then hit another car head-on at Mile Marker 248. A third vehicle also crashed.

The driver of the Equinox and the driver they hit were dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, one of the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Ali Sebastian of Crown Point.

The second person killed was identified as 48-year-old William L. Stepp of Wheatfield, Indiana.

Their manners of death were still pending. An autopsy would be conducted on Monday.

The driver of the third car involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.