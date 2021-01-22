2 killed in separate West Garfield Park shootings: police

Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday just blocks away from each other in West Garfield Park on the West Side, according to police.

The first shooting happened 12:05 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. Officers were called for a person shot and found a male unresponsive in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Less than 90 minutes later, a 51-year-old man was gunned down nearby in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

Someone walked up to the man about 1:30 p.m. as he sat in a parking lot and fired shots into his vehicle, striking him in the left side, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on either death.

The shootings remain under investigation.