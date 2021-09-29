2 killed in Stevenson Expressway shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting late Tuesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown on the South Side.

Illinois State Police responded to the shooting about 11:38 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wentworth Avenue, according to Illinois State Police Sgt. Delila Garcia.

The victim's vehicle was involved in a single-car accident after the shooting, state police said. They both suffered life-threatening wounds from gunfire and were pronounced dead, state police said.

Two 21-year-old men were killed in the incident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their names haven’t been released.

All lanes were shut down to traffic and diverted to Interstate 94 for about five hours while state police investigated. All lanes reopened about 4:40 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.