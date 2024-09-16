Local dads' push-up challenge surpasses $500K milestone for Danny Did Foundation

Three years ago, two dads challenged each other to do 100 push-ups a day.

They committed to keeping it up until they raised $100,000 for families affected by epilepsy.

Though they passed their initial $100,000 goal a long time ago, they're still at it and raising money for the Danny Did Foundation.

To date, the daily push-up challenge has raised more than half-a-million dollars.

The foundation started in 2010 after Chicago parents, Mike and Mariann Stanton, lost their four-year-old son, Danny, following a seizure.

Kevin Cohen, whose niece has epilepsy, came up with the push-up challenge three years ago with his friend, Nathan Wysocki.

They closed this year's challenge on Monday at Hawthorne Woods Country Club.

"And it just brings people together, right? Whether it's helping the Danny Did [Foundation] or people go out and are motivated to help their community, it's about giving back. This is the best feeling in giving back, there's nothing better," said Cohen.

The Danny Did Foundation is hoping to raise a quarter-million dollars more this year.