2 masked men try to kidnap woman in Evanston: police

A woman was almost kidnapped by two masked men in north suburban Evanston on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the woman, 18, was walking southbound on Fowler when she observed a vehicle driving toward her. The vehicle parked across the street and two men exited it and approached the victim.

The offenders then grabbed the woman and picked her up, police said. She was able to fight and free herself from the men's hold and fled on foot to her workplace in the 2400 block of Main Street.

The offenders were described as two men; one was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. The second was wearing all black; a black hoodie and black ski mask. The vehicle they were in was described as a small, newer gray 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnappings is urged to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.