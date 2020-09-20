2 men accused of selling meth in west suburb

Two men are accused of selling methamphetamine in west suburban Elgin.

Jose Solorzano-Martinez, 31, is accused of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of meth, resisting a police officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jose Solorzano-Martinez | Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office

Julio Archundia-Sanchez, 25, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a fraudulent ID and not having a valid driver’s license.

Julio Archundio-Sanchez | Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office

Police saw a green Ford minivan pull over on Mulberry Court near Mulberry Lane Sept. 14, the state’s attorney’s office said. They saw the men allegedly engage in drug activity.

Officers stopped the minivan after a driving infraction and found meth, glass smoking pipes, drug paraphernalia and a fake Social Security card, the state’s attorney’s office said. Both men were taken into custody.

Their bonds were set at $10,000, and they’re both scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21.