2 men fatally shot in Gary: police

Two men were found shot to death in Gary, Indiana Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to several reports of gunfire near 1500 block of Jackson Street around 6:20 a.m.

Both victims were 24 years old. One of the victims was found in a car, the other was discovered in the grass area of Froebel Park

Two vehicles were towed as part of the investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force. Anyone with information can call (219) 755-3855.