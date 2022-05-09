2 men fatally shot in Humboldt Park — second neighborhood shooting in 2 hours

Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Louis Munoz Drive in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The 34-year-old was struck in the head and chest, police said. The 35-year-old was shot in the chest.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

One offender was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

About two hours earlier, also in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, three males were shot near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and West Thomas Street. A 16-year-old was among the victims.