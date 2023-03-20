2 men fatally shot in Park Manor

Two men were shot and killed late Sunday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The men, 42 and 33, were shot just before midnight in the 7000 block of South King Drive, according to police.

The 42-year-old was struck several times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 33-year-old also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and tried to drive to the hospital but struck another vehicle in traffic in the 5500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police. He was also taken to U of C where he was pronounced dead.

A man and a woman who were in the vehicle that was struck were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.